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Russia cannot trust as mediators those who keep calling for its strategic defeat -- "das ist das Problem," Putin said.
Schröder is not "Putin's friend" but one of Germany's finest statesmen, Putin added -- and crucially, a man who can be trusted.
Russia isn't imposing names, but any European negotiator must be someone trustworthy. Putin suggested the discussion could go through foreign ministry or intelligence channels.