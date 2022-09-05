What is a... [soul; spirit; life; death]?

The world would have us believe, and it has been largely successful, that we will not be dead when we die. Many pagan teachings have been adopted by people proclaiming to be 'christians', but such teachings are not supported.





Spiritism is the name. It is what the Sadducees believed in. Spiritism is where your body dies, your spirit is released from the body, and you go into either a heavenly realm of goodness, or you go into the dark realm of evil, pain and suffering. That's not biblical. In fact, if you cite the Sadducees as supporting such a case, then you should know that Jesus was actually rebuking them!





When we die, we are dead. The living soul returns to being a non-living soul, and as such it is considered as dust: from dust you came, dust you shall return. When the soul breathes its last; or another way put: when it can no longer sustain the breath of life; it dies, and the mind (spirit) of that once living man dies with it.





Also, remember the thief on the cross? People cite Jesus' words saying, "Oh yeah, he said he was going to heaven today." No so fast, brother. The Greek, which the new testament was written in, did not have punctuation marks. It was a block of text. He was saying to him on that day, he shall be with Him in paradise: a promise. The thief acknowledged Jesus as Lord and savior.





Jesus died the same day he was put on the cross, Friday: his legs were not broken. That day was memorialized as "Good Friday." The thief did NOT die on the same day Jesus did: the thief's legs were broken, so as NOT to be able to get off the cross on the Sabbath (Saturday). Remember, the so-called 'Jews' couldn't chase them down on the Sabbath if they managed to escape from the cross and run away. So, if you're saying that Jesus said he would be in heaven 'today', it is an impossibility, unless you remove logic and adopt fantasy. And remember also, Jesus said paradise, NOT heaven, do not conflate the two.





Then throw in the fact that Jesus was descended into hell: hell is the grave. Hell is not a spirit realm, it's just a plot in the ground. Otherwise, taking the spirit realm approach, how could Jesus be in heaven on one day, hell the next, then back to earth upon His resurrection?





The thief didn't die the first day: swing and a miss. Jesus descended into 'hell': swing and a miss. The third day, Jesus rose again, so the thief would be in heaven by himself and also technically NOT 'with him.'





Search the Bible yourself, and use the tools of Strong's concordance to go to the original languages the Bible was written in.

https://www.blueletterbible.org