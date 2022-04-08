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Zelensky en el congreso español
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10 views • April 08, 2022
El Congreso de los Diputados lleno hasta los topes esperando la intervención de Zelensky, el cual luego recibe una ovación de todo el congreso.
Para solucionar los graves problemas de los españoles no hay unanimidad, ni humanidad, pero para apoyar al bufón sionista del NOM todo son elogios, y lo hacen en nombre de una España a la cual no representan.
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Para solucionar los graves problemas de los españoles no hay unanimidad, ni humanidad, pero para apoyar al bufón sionista del NOM todo son elogios, y lo hacen en nombre de una España a la cual no representan.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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