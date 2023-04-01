Create New Account
I AM ANTI-POO 🧐 Exposing the Shampoo Scam & How My Life Changed When I Gave It Up
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

Rise up red-pilled biohacking bros and join the "Anti-Poo" movement - which is short for anti-shampoo, we're against shampoo because men don't need shampoo. The shampoo sham is yet another consumer scam to get us to buy yet more toxic Made-in-China crap at the grocery store. And as a redpilled man, I've long been highly suspicious of grocery stores...


📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/816-anti-poo

Keywords
healthparodyfunnytoxinsconspiracyred pillroosh vshampoomanospherelimitless mindsetfor menredpilledantipooshampoo scamapril fools day

