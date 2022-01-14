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Emergency Broadcast: Malicious Medical Murder Happening Now
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170 views • January 14, 2022
EMERGENCY: Scott Quiner is due to be murdered by Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapid, Minnesota today at noon eastern time. Attorney Thomas Renz joins us to discuss the court hearing today.
Media contacts:
KARE 11 News: 763-546-1111
KSTP Channel 5: 612-588-6397
KMSP Chanel 9: 952-944-9999
Hospital Contacts:
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Media contacts:
KARE 11 News: 763-546-1111
KSTP Channel 5: 612-588-6397
KMSP Chanel 9: 952-944-9999
Hospital Contacts:
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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