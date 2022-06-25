Entire Units of the AF of Ukraine, Complaining about Huge Losses, Lack of Weapons, Poor Command and a Complete Drop in Morale. - 062522

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Again, a lot of video messages appeared on the network from entire units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, complaining about huge losses, lack of weapons, poor command and a complete drop in morale. And here they are asked to take them to the rear, not even forcibly mobilized, but volunteers! So they're really bad...
Thanks to :
@Reality_Theories