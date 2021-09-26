Reiner Fuellmich_ Humanity vs Inhumanity - We Are Dealing With Megalomaniac Psychopaths & Sociopaths.

World renowned trial lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, licensed in Germany and the United States, is on a mission to hold criminals accountable for the crimes against humanity that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted.



Since July 2020, he has been investigating these questions: How dangerous is the “virus”; is the PCR test reliable; and, how much harm have the COVID-19 measures caused?



In this video, Dr. Fuellmich gives us a brief history of the lockstep approach the governments took to battle the pandemic. He says there is proof of no excess mortality due to a “so-called virus”, and the horrific images spread by the media in Italy and New York, among other areas, were partly staged and partly from gross medical malpractice when there are effective treatments and prevention available.



Dr Fuellmich believes, and has evidence, that the COVID-19 measures were never about health. He says the governments are not acting, and did not act, in the best interests of their people. They are being controlled by big corporations and NGOs. He says there is no pandemic, only a PCR pandemic, and the vaccines are unnecessary, ineffective (as studies in Israel have shown), and can be harmful.



Dr Fuellmich also points out that Bill Gates of the Gates Foundation is a promoter of these vaccinations and is following in his father’s footsteps who was a promoter of eugenics. He says Gates has caused vaccine harm to people in Africa in the past which led to the sterilization of women and men.



Interesting side-note, Ghana’s Akufo-Addo just spoke at the UN stating, “In spite of not having had as much access to vaccines as the developed world, Africa seems, mercifully, to have escaped the worst of the COVID death rates.”



Dr. Fuellmich warns we are dealing with megalomaniacs, psychopaths, and sociopaths who want the destruction of economies, shifting of the wealth to the elites, genocide, and control over the population by the United Nations.