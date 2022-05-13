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Azovstal Evacuee Tells Of Russian Bombardment Of Mariupol Steel Plant
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134 views • May 13, 2022
NBC News.
Natalia Usmanova had sheltered in the Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the Azovstal steel plants for months before she was among the few civilians who were evacuated on Sunday.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h71tEnXla6A
Natalia Usmanova had sheltered in the Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the Azovstal steel plants for months before she was among the few civilians who were evacuated on Sunday.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h71tEnXla6A
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