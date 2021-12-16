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The US Federal Government IS OVERRUN. Ex-NSA agent explains Fusion Centers are the Arm of the NWO - using mobs of NWO rogue agents doing cruel and unusual punishment to Americans
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11 views • December 16, 2021
Ex-NSA agent explains Fusion Centers, rogue Agencies, NWO, 9/11, George Soros, Trump, Patriot Act, Constitution, Covert War on America, FISA abuses, conspiracy, war crimes, how can the covert war on Americans be stopped or is it too late?
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