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Mars, Keys of Enoch, Space Arks, Portals, Pyramids & Return of ET Seeders
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943 views • May 24, 2022
Michael Salla.
Dr. JJ. Hurtak burst onto the metaphysical and UFO scenes with his 1973 book, The Keys of Enoch, which contained groundbreaking information about ancient civilizations on Earth and Mars, the origins of UFOs, higher dimensional entities, Merkaba travel, pyramids, and extraterrestrial life and technology. The accuracy of his remote viewing, and extent of his extraterrestrial and higher dimensional encounters, led to him being recognized as a leading authority on esoteric topics being studied by researchers, general public and government officials.
He has spend almost five decades traveling the world with his wife, Dr. Desiree Hurtak, to research ancient artifacts, pyramids and technologies hidden at remote locations such as Giza Egypt, the Yucatan Peninsula, Israel, Chaco Canyon New Mexico, and Bucegi Romania. In 1997, they played an instrumental role in discovering the Tomb of Osiris at Giza, Egypt.
In this Exopolitics Today interview with Dr. Michael Salla, they discuss the implications of their nearly five decades of research into a range of exoarcheology and exopolitics topics, and the prospects of highly evolved extraterrestrial "Seeder" races soon showing up and ushering in a new era for humanity.
Dr. JJ and Desiree Hurtak are the founders of the Academy for Future Science which explores new scientific ideas and contains some of their publicly available research including their most recent co-authored book Giza's Industrial Complex (2019): https://futurescience.org/
The Keys of Enoch and other books are available at https://keysofenoch.org/
Many thanks to Angelika Whitecliff for creating this video
Correction: Ben Davidson's website is https://spaceweathernews.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XUosqfiIDI
Dr. JJ. Hurtak burst onto the metaphysical and UFO scenes with his 1973 book, The Keys of Enoch, which contained groundbreaking information about ancient civilizations on Earth and Mars, the origins of UFOs, higher dimensional entities, Merkaba travel, pyramids, and extraterrestrial life and technology. The accuracy of his remote viewing, and extent of his extraterrestrial and higher dimensional encounters, led to him being recognized as a leading authority on esoteric topics being studied by researchers, general public and government officials.
He has spend almost five decades traveling the world with his wife, Dr. Desiree Hurtak, to research ancient artifacts, pyramids and technologies hidden at remote locations such as Giza Egypt, the Yucatan Peninsula, Israel, Chaco Canyon New Mexico, and Bucegi Romania. In 1997, they played an instrumental role in discovering the Tomb of Osiris at Giza, Egypt.
In this Exopolitics Today interview with Dr. Michael Salla, they discuss the implications of their nearly five decades of research into a range of exoarcheology and exopolitics topics, and the prospects of highly evolved extraterrestrial "Seeder" races soon showing up and ushering in a new era for humanity.
Dr. JJ and Desiree Hurtak are the founders of the Academy for Future Science which explores new scientific ideas and contains some of their publicly available research including their most recent co-authored book Giza's Industrial Complex (2019): https://futurescience.org/
The Keys of Enoch and other books are available at https://keysofenoch.org/
Many thanks to Angelika Whitecliff for creating this video
Correction: Ben Davidson's website is https://spaceweathernews.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XUosqfiIDI
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