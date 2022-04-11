Planned Global Food Shortage Has Begun. Are you Prepared? : Sondra Martin Hicks

Sondra Martin Hicks has seen the effects of starvation and gives a terrifying image of what is to come. Start to prepare now!Sondra Martin Hicks is an award-winning filmmaker, author and motivational speaker. She began her filmmaking career in 1984 producing corporate films for many Fortune 500 companies. In 1997, she turned her attention to faith-based projects and in 2008 began producing documentary features. In 2010, she formed HeartStone Pictures to distribute faith-based films from other producers. HeartStone Pictures was able to make history by releasing Furious Love, a story about the love of God to 1,000 churches in 23 countries. This was a cutting-edge way of distribution that had not been done before. Sondra is the recipient of over 60 international awards. In 2021, she launched HeartStone Network, a hub of original content as well as media from other producers and media ministries. HeartStone Network’s mandate is to release stories of ordinary people living extraordinary lives infused with an incredible God. HeartStone’s content is also airing in 140 countries on 2 international networks.She is the author of the book Out of the Pit, which received an International Book Award. Sondra’s fervent passion is to utilize media to see a harvest for the Kingdom and to spread God’s boundless love and glory.Sondra and Steve, her husband of 40 years, live in Houston, Texas. Together they have three children and two grandchildren.www.libertymonks.comFacebook pageFollow us on TwitterListen on iTunes, Spotify and AnchorShow Notes: