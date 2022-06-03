Disclosure revealed in this Video

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17 views • June 03, 2022
Modern science has flaws & is therefore a religion based on beliefs with a misleading history.
Ancient Egyptian straight saw & rotational cuts prove that a high order of science existed in our distant past on this planet: youtube.com/watch?v=jHK2-MoR9Fs
As in the case of guns, advanced technology/foreign trade/banks are not evil/bad/dangerous/killers in themselves. It is the intent of which these are used by the user that determines their value classification [good, bad, neutral].
German technology prior & during World War II was & is not evil in itself; this is determined by the user whether it is good or bad. ThePowersThatBe/still are/were have not allowed much of this technology to be reported to the general public because they don't want to lose control over those they feel they own, just as slave owners do.
The built in Poland 1940s German Bell gravity defyer was reported as crashing outside of Kecksburg, Pennsylvania in 1965.
In this video, I meant to say Noah. Moses was a Freudian Slip, as he was like-wise informed of "The Bigger Picture" by one of the Brothers of Sumerian legends.
Note: the Liberty/Peace Flag in the background of this video changes total opposite wind directions during this video. Is this a mere coincidence or an indication that I speak neutral/un-prejudicial regarding TRUTH ..via being in/@ Time with Sacred Measures? Does one affect the weather engine of Earth by their disclosure of key-important society-challenging/altering actions? Days before the 1997 Phoenix Lights, the weather was significantly altered outside Superior, Arizona due to a similar challenge/disclosure/Measures-taken.
The historic Grand Army of the Republic** needs to take note and make their move!*
Inherently, each of us recognizes TRUTH when we come face to it. We may not be able to consciously admit it, but this exists whether we choose to see it for what it is or not [& be held self-guilty]!
*..and people categorized returning to a caste system. Got JABbed? Brainwashed? You voted? Paulcraigroberts.org/2022/05/23/pfiizer-tells-federal-judge-
** http://annavonreitz.com/sonow.pdf
Anna’s teachings of the Constitutions & Assembly are the only Right-of-Way for this nation to go in. All other options are bankrupt & subject to probate.
Ancient Egyptian straight saw & rotational cuts prove that a high order of science existed in our distant past on this planet: youtube.com/watch?v=jHK2-MoR9Fs
As in the case of guns, advanced technology/foreign trade/banks are not evil/bad/dangerous/killers in themselves. It is the intent of which these are used by the user that determines their value classification [good, bad, neutral].
German technology prior & during World War II was & is not evil in itself; this is determined by the user whether it is good or bad. ThePowersThatBe/still are/were have not allowed much of this technology to be reported to the general public because they don't want to lose control over those they feel they own, just as slave owners do.
The built in Poland 1940s German Bell gravity defyer was reported as crashing outside of Kecksburg, Pennsylvania in 1965.
In this video, I meant to say Noah. Moses was a Freudian Slip, as he was like-wise informed of "The Bigger Picture" by one of the Brothers of Sumerian legends.
Note: the Liberty/Peace Flag in the background of this video changes total opposite wind directions during this video. Is this a mere coincidence or an indication that I speak neutral/un-prejudicial regarding TRUTH ..via being in/@ Time with Sacred Measures? Does one affect the weather engine of Earth by their disclosure of key-important society-challenging/altering actions? Days before the 1997 Phoenix Lights, the weather was significantly altered outside Superior, Arizona due to a similar challenge/disclosure/Measures-taken.
The historic Grand Army of the Republic** needs to take note and make their move!*
Inherently, each of us recognizes TRUTH when we come face to it. We may not be able to consciously admit it, but this exists whether we choose to see it for what it is or not [& be held self-guilty]!
*..and people categorized returning to a caste system. Got JABbed? Brainwashed? You voted? Paulcraigroberts.org/2022/05/23/pfiizer-tells-federal-judge-
** http://annavonreitz.com/sonow.pdf
Anna’s teachings of the Constitutions & Assembly are the only Right-of-Way for this nation to go in. All other options are bankrupt & subject to probate.
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