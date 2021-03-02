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The Revolution Begins With Your Mind
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42 views • March 02, 2021
As Woke Culture is canceling Mr. Potato Head, Aunt Jemima and the Cleveland Indians, we have to not get caught up in the distraction and realize that it also seeks to cancel Aristotle, Mark Twain, Harper Lee, Booth Tarkington and many, many more. Schools are supposed to be responsible for cultural transmission. But what happens when the schools themselves are disrupting it? What are the consequences of people in academia encouraging the removal of statues, the erasure of history, the burning of books?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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