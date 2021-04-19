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Faʻafefea ona faʻamutaina le faʻamaʻi o le COVID-19 - Vladimir Zelenko
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10 views • April 19, 2021
Na aumaia e Dr Vladimir Zelenko se tala fiafia i le auala e faʻamuta ai le faʻamaʻi o le COVID-19 i le faʻaaogaina o se vailaʻau taugofie, lauiloa sa matou faʻaogaina mo le 75 tausaga. Fai mai a ia, o le mafuaʻaga e leʻi faʻamaonia ai Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) mo faʻalavelave faʻafuaseʻi ona e ono faʻaititia ai tupe mama mai Remdesivir, o se vailaʻau fou e laititi lona aoga. HCQ mafai ona faʻaaogaina o se prophylactic faʻapea foʻi ma se togafitiga. E leai se manaʻoga mo lenei faʻamaʻi pipisi.
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