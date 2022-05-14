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WCH #STOPTHEWHO [STAND AGAINST THE WHO INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AMENDMENTS]
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93 views • May 14, 2022
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(world orders review)
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WCH #StopTheWHO [Stand Against the International Health Regulation Amendments]
(worldcouncilforhealth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Jkff9gjAd2s/ [SHARE]
================
#StopTheWHO The WHO is making a power grab over our health sovereignty by changing the International Health Regulations https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/2022/05/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/73799/
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* IHR Open Letter 1 (pdf): Provides a useful quick/sharable summary of the changes proposed.
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/IHR-Open-Letter-1.pdf
================
In May 2022, World Health Organization (WHO) intends to amend the International Health Regulations to give greater control to itself and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. This pushes our world towards a centralized governance model of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management, where the people have no say.
Open Letter – #StoptheWHO Call to Action: Oppose International Health Regulation Amendments this May 2022
Background: The International Health Regulations (IHR / https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241580496) was adopted by 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2005. They enable the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) if it decides that an infectious disease outbreak has occurred in a member state, but with the consent of the member state. The World Council for Health (WCH) acknowledges this aspect of the current regulations because it recognizes the sovereignty of nations that adopted the IHR. But that is about to change.
Key Issues:
On Jan 18th 2022, the United States Department of Health and Human Services proposed amendments to the IHR. These amendments give control over the declaration of a public health emergency in any member state to the WHO Director-General – even over the objection of the member state. The Director-General communicated the text of the proposed amendments on 20 January 2022, via a circular letter to State Parties.
The proposed IHR amendments also cede control to WHO “regional directors,” who are given the authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (PHERC). Moreover, the proposed amendments allow the Director-General to ring an international alarm bell, by unilaterally issuing an “Intermediate Public Health Alert (IPHA).”
Properly understood, the proposed IHR amendments are directed towards establishing a globalist architecture of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management. Consistent with a top-down view of governance, the public will not have opportunities to provide input or criticism concerning the amendments. This, of course, is a direct violation of the basic tenets of democracy and can be compared to the separate new pandemic treaty.
The WHO intends to amend 13 IHR articles:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 48, 49, 53, 59
================
These proposed IHR amendments will be voted upon at the next World Health Assembly, which will take place in Geneva, May 22 to 28, 2022. The official agenda item is 16.2. https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html
To date, 13 days away from the World Health Assembly 75, the secretive list of each country’s delegates has been not been published. This is censorship.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHASSA2/SSA2_DIV1REV1-en.pdf
Given consistent evidence that WHO is heavily conflicted and controlled by various industries, its usefulness as a guide to public health must be critically re-evaluated, while alternative paradigms and models for ethical health guidance and human rights are built.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
WCH #StopTheWHO [Stand Against the International Health Regulation Amendments]
(worldcouncilforhealth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Jkff9gjAd2s/ [SHARE]
================
#StopTheWHO The WHO is making a power grab over our health sovereignty by changing the International Health Regulations https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/2022/05/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/73799/
================
* IHR Open Letter 1 (pdf): Provides a useful quick/sharable summary of the changes proposed.
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/IHR-Open-Letter-1.pdf
================
In May 2022, World Health Organization (WHO) intends to amend the International Health Regulations to give greater control to itself and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. This pushes our world towards a centralized governance model of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management, where the people have no say.
Open Letter – #StoptheWHO Call to Action: Oppose International Health Regulation Amendments this May 2022
Background: The International Health Regulations (IHR / https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241580496) was adopted by 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2005. They enable the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) if it decides that an infectious disease outbreak has occurred in a member state, but with the consent of the member state. The World Council for Health (WCH) acknowledges this aspect of the current regulations because it recognizes the sovereignty of nations that adopted the IHR. But that is about to change.
Key Issues:
On Jan 18th 2022, the United States Department of Health and Human Services proposed amendments to the IHR. These amendments give control over the declaration of a public health emergency in any member state to the WHO Director-General – even over the objection of the member state. The Director-General communicated the text of the proposed amendments on 20 January 2022, via a circular letter to State Parties.
The proposed IHR amendments also cede control to WHO “regional directors,” who are given the authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (PHERC). Moreover, the proposed amendments allow the Director-General to ring an international alarm bell, by unilaterally issuing an “Intermediate Public Health Alert (IPHA).”
Properly understood, the proposed IHR amendments are directed towards establishing a globalist architecture of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management. Consistent with a top-down view of governance, the public will not have opportunities to provide input or criticism concerning the amendments. This, of course, is a direct violation of the basic tenets of democracy and can be compared to the separate new pandemic treaty.
The WHO intends to amend 13 IHR articles:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 48, 49, 53, 59
================
These proposed IHR amendments will be voted upon at the next World Health Assembly, which will take place in Geneva, May 22 to 28, 2022. The official agenda item is 16.2. https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html
To date, 13 days away from the World Health Assembly 75, the secretive list of each country’s delegates has been not been published. This is censorship.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHASSA2/SSA2_DIV1REV1-en.pdf
Given consistent evidence that WHO is heavily conflicted and controlled by various industries, its usefulness as a guide to public health must be critically re-evaluated, while alternative paradigms and models for ethical health guidance and human rights are built.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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