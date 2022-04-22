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Oppose a Disease at its Beginning
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82 views • April 22, 2022
Allowing government to take even a single step beyond the limits of the constitution sets a precedent for more and more…and more. “Like a cancer, it eats faster and faster every hour.” The only way to preserve liberty is to nip these shoots of arbitrary power in the bud.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 22, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 22, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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