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Former US Patrol Chief on migrant surge: 'completely predictable'
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20 views • March 07, 2021
Ron Vitiello, former chief of U.S. Border Patrol and retired acting ICE director, argues Biden’s immigration policy changes have been contributing to the ‘terrible problem’ at the border. #FoxNews
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