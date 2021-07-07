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Professional Hair Dryer Brush for Women
LuL Pataka
LuL Pataka
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2 views • July 07, 2021
Professional Hair Dryer Brush for Women, 2 in 1 Volumizing Brush Dryer, Oval Brush Blow Dryer 75MM with a Hard Travel Case and Premium Gift Box

Hair Dryer Brush ~~ https://amzn.to/3ywhtF2

About this item
☀ WE CARE FOR YOUR HAIR! Most dryers can over-dry or even burn your hair. Our Dryer & Volumizer has a unique 3 feature combination to support your inner stylist without harming your hair, and a hard travel case so you can have the perfect blowout anywhere you go. This is how WE do it better:
☀ We designed our blowout hair dryer with an ALCI safety plug (required for U.S. hair dryers)
☀ We’ve developed a DOUBLE feature - IONIC technology AND CERAMIC COATING for volume without frizz, designed to support the Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles made for detangling, improved volume and control
☀ Our device has a Unique Oval Brush Design for smoothing the hair, while the Round Edges create Volume + 3 Temperature Control and 2 speed settings to provide styling versatility and great results on all hair types
☀ 1 YEAR WARRANTY - We have you covered. Please register on our website within the FIRST 30 DAYS after your purchase and join our family! “To have the best hair day, everyday” Marcel Rand.
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brushdryer
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