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Professional Hair Dryer Brush for Women
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2 views • July 07, 2021
Professional Hair Dryer Brush for Women, 2 in 1 Volumizing Brush Dryer, Oval Brush Blow Dryer 75MM with a Hard Travel Case and Premium Gift Box
Hair Dryer Brush ~~ https://amzn.to/3ywhtF2
About this item
☀ WE CARE FOR YOUR HAIR! Most dryers can over-dry or even burn your hair. Our Dryer & Volumizer has a unique 3 feature combination to support your inner stylist without harming your hair, and a hard travel case so you can have the perfect blowout anywhere you go. This is how WE do it better:
☀ We designed our blowout hair dryer with an ALCI safety plug (required for U.S. hair dryers)
☀ We’ve developed a DOUBLE feature - IONIC technology AND CERAMIC COATING for volume without frizz, designed to support the Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles made for detangling, improved volume and control
☀ Our device has a Unique Oval Brush Design for smoothing the hair, while the Round Edges create Volume + 3 Temperature Control and 2 speed settings to provide styling versatility and great results on all hair types
☀ 1 YEAR WARRANTY - We have you covered. Please register on our website within the FIRST 30 DAYS after your purchase and join our family! “To have the best hair day, everyday” Marcel Rand.
Hair Dryer Brush ~~ https://amzn.to/3ywhtF2
About this item
☀ WE CARE FOR YOUR HAIR! Most dryers can over-dry or even burn your hair. Our Dryer & Volumizer has a unique 3 feature combination to support your inner stylist without harming your hair, and a hard travel case so you can have the perfect blowout anywhere you go. This is how WE do it better:
☀ We designed our blowout hair dryer with an ALCI safety plug (required for U.S. hair dryers)
☀ We’ve developed a DOUBLE feature - IONIC technology AND CERAMIC COATING for volume without frizz, designed to support the Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles made for detangling, improved volume and control
☀ Our device has a Unique Oval Brush Design for smoothing the hair, while the Round Edges create Volume + 3 Temperature Control and 2 speed settings to provide styling versatility and great results on all hair types
☀ 1 YEAR WARRANTY - We have you covered. Please register on our website within the FIRST 30 DAYS after your purchase and join our family! “To have the best hair day, everyday” Marcel Rand.
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