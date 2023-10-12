Create New Account
An Eye For An Eye Leaves The Whole World Blind - Gareth Icke Tonight
channel image
High Hopes
2847 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
45 views
Published Yesterday

Gareth Icke Tonight


Oct 12, 2023


On the show this week, geopolitical commentator and journalist Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire comes on to break down the current Israel Hamas conflict, and what it means for the wider middle east, and the world in general.

Military veteran, war zone aid worker, and political commentator Warren Thornton joins us to talk about his arrest after blowing the lid on the Canadian parliament Nazi debarcle, as well as giving us his take on the situation in the middle east.

Dr Mark Trozzi tells us about his work exposing the contents of the Covid 19 vaccines, and how he’s been targeted by the medical establishment for this.

Dr Ana Mihalcea is on the line from the US to talk about her book light medicine, a book that looks into the Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity.


Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ose8n-an-eye-for-an-eye-leaves-the-whole-world-blind-gareth-icke-tonight.html


Keywords
vaccineisraelmiddle eastwarnazicanadahamasgeopoliticsjabshotinoculationpatrick henningseninjectiongareth ickecovidmilitary veterandr mark trozzieye for an eyedr ana mihalceagareth icke tonightwarren thornton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket