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Episode 034 - Creating Your SOP: How to Put Your Business on Autopilot
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3 views • August 18, 2019
Creating your company’s Standard Operating Procedures begins by taking inventory of everything you do each and every day, down to the smallest detail and creating a Manual of the Systems and Processes that you’ve created that make your business work. An SOP is the FIRST STEP to automating your business and should not be taken lightly. The sooner you do it, the sooner (and better) you’ll be able to scale your business. A good SOP is a leverage and like sunshine & water to your company’s growth. Get the show notes and all the extras for this episode on our website at https://www.shorttermrentalrevenue.com.
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