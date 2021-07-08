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Over 300 Deaths In Children Aged 12-18, Since March After Having Vaccine {KILL SHOT}
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290 views • July 08, 2021
Numbers are coming out now regarding the kill shots causing deaths and very bad reactions; sometimes leaving the victim with permanent health issues. And this number probably is lower than what it really is!!
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