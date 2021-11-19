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Wagging the Dog The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19 (Part 1) (2020)
Know what you don't know
Know what you don't know
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12 views • November 19, 2021
This is the first part of Clint Richardson's master class revolving around the so-called "science," medical, pharmaceutical, corporate and governmental structure that promotes an industry of harm and death to the general population. We cannot fight what we do not know, and we cannot treat a disease while the very government that funded it's lab-grown creation lies to us daily about is origin.

In Wagging The Dog Part 1: Creating The Chimera, we look at duel use, gain of function research and its devastatingly frightening implications on life and life as we know it. Herein is definitive proof of not only the manmade origin of SARS-1, MERS, and now SARS-2, but of every other viral disease known and unknown to man.

Science and its methodology has been replaced by a religious cult called scientism, and their sociopathic agenda crosses over into what in my own lifetime was only imaginable in the most dystopia science fiction movies. Futurism, immortality, transhumanism, and eugenics (today called as genetics) are just the surface of what is being funded by your government and its institutions, from military to health to DARPA.
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