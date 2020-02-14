BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ReadiMask Particulate Respirator Instructions
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger StoreCheckmark Icon
692 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4801 views • February 14, 2020
Every Breath Matters!

Revolutionizing the mask industry, the ReadiMask™ Face Mask is the only adhesive sealing full face mask with anti-fog eye shield designed to conform to your face to provide protection against current and emerging particulate respiratory threats.

DEVELOPED WITH PROFESSIONALS IN MIND: Ideal for first responders like law enforcement, corrections, military personnel, fire and rescue, etc.

SAFE AND EASY TO ATTACH TO YOUR FACE: Hypoallergenic medical adhesive effectively seals the mask to your face for improved protection

DESIGNED TO FIT EVERY TIME: Easier to use than traditional masks
• NO painful elastic straps
• NO bulky metal nose clip—enhances user comfort and field of view

EASY TO BREATH: Space age filter media reduces breathing resistance

EASY TO CARRY: Flat configuration makes it easy to stow in cargo pocket, tac vest, or go bag

Substantially reduces exposure to pepper spray, bacteria, radioactive particulates, spores similar to anthrax, bio-terrorism, bloodborne pathogens, viruses, smoke particulates, hazardous particulates & pollution, spit & bodily fluids, mold, asbestos, dust, debris etc.
Keywords
healthairrespiratorfiltrationreadimask
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy