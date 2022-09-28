OfficialGATG - Onision Trivializes the Issue of Cutting & Stereotypes Those With Depression

Originally published on December 6, 2013

This video is not here to change the mind of Onision. I realize that he will think whatever he wants. That doesn't mean that I can't at least raise awareness of assholes like him while pointing out flaws in his arguments about cutters. Stereotyping people just because of people that use issues like cutting to get attention is just as bad as the attention whores that take attention away from real victims. [New Thumbnail with green "sociopath" text and edits thanks to MDA]

Credit for the original video goes to OfficialGATG