Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Podcast 2023-02 – Das Minsker Abkommen sollte nur Zeit gewinnen
3 views
channel image
Podcast fuer Deutschland
Published Yesterday |

Podcast 2023-02 – Das Minsker Abkommen sollte nur Zeit gewinnen

von Thomas Röper

Quelle: https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2023/das-minsker-abkommen-sollte-es-kiew-ermoeglichen-zeit-zu-gewinnen/

Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und hinterfragen, was wir verbreiten!

Um uns (Das Podcast Team) zu Unterstützen können sie etwas über diesen link https://amzn.to/3bzMQDZ

bestellen oder Spenden Sie etwas für das Hosting: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=738VQM5DVEG4G

Wir bedanken uns bei allen Hörern des Podcastes für ihre Unterstützung.


Infos zu Deutschland/Germany: https://www.bundesstaat-deutschland.de/

Aktuelles aus aller Welt: https://www.ddbnews.org/

werde auch ein Teil der Weltanschauungs Gemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/

Auf Telegram: http://t.me/wenea_Wissen_und_Weisheit

Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net

Bitte verbreiten Danke


Diesen Beitrag ist auf:

- BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rjp2IRIRsPEu/

- brighteon: https://bit.ly/2JJ43Sn

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PodcastDeutschland:0

- Telegram: https://t.me/PodcastDeutschland

sowie als Audio-Podcast:

- Deezer: http://bit.ly/35ruH6U

- Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2T3vKY2

- iTunes: https://apple.co/2s2sql8

- Stitcher: https://4h.net/RgKEY

- FMPlayer: https://cutt.ly/Stdakav

- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm

zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:

https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2023-02_PC_Minsker_Abkommen.mp3



Keywords
podcastdeutschpolitik2023gesprochen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket