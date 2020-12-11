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Prof. Francis Boyle "The British Must Not Take These Frankenshots"! Interview
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76 views • December 11, 2020
Jason Liosatos Outside The Box


My talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshots and explains why..
Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos

See my previous talks with Prof. Francis Boyle this year here:
Feb 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5snzKNXP-S8
March 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5rEmaYv6KY
April 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2vGnL-pcJ4
Jason's book and website: http://jasonliosatos.com/
See all Jason's shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/
Keywords
fdavaccinednadangeroutside the boxbiotechnologygolf warcovid-19jason liosatoswarp speedmrnaprof francis boylebritish troopsfrankenshotsemergency use
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy