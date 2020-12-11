Prof. Francis Boyle "The British Must Not Take These Frankenshots"! Interview

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My talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshots and explains why..
Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
See my previous talks with Prof. Francis Boyle this year here:
Feb 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5snzKNXP-S8
March 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5rEmaYv6KY
April 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2vGnL-pcJ4
Jason's book and website: http://jasonliosatos.com/
See all Jason's shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/