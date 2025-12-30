Alex Jones Full Show 12/29/25 w/ Nick Shirley & Robert Barnes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MONDAY BROADCAST: Tampon Tim Panics After Investigators Connect Him Directly To $24 Billion Stolen By Somalis In Minnesota! Mega-Viral Investigator Nick Shirley Joins Alex Jones LIVE With Latest! PLUS, Candace Owens Now Backtracking After Her Claims Were Investigated! FINALLY, Former Trump Lawyer Robert Barnes Explains How Recently Released Files Prove That The Deep State Has Been Attempting, With No Evidence, To Connect The President To Epstein's Crimes While At The Same Time Tricking Him Into Shielding Them From Prosecution! Must-Watch/Share FULL SHOW 12/29/25