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Government Induced Formula Shortage Brings Breast Back
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507 views • May 16, 2022
About $54 Billion has been sent to Ukraine this year, while supply shortages and inflation are crushing Americans. Baby formula shelves are empty, or nearly there, while a Florida congresswoman complains pallets are being sent to the border. Many women are having to rethink baby feeding. Dr. Syed Haider offers some advice. MAKE YOUR OWN HOMEMADE BABY FORMULA: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/childrens-health/formula-homemade-baby-formula/
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