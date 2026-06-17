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Look at the television screen and every single commercial break is pumping a drug called Ozempic or Wegovy.
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Look at the television screen and every single commercial break is pumping a drug called Ozempic or Wegovy.

The media calls it a miracle weight-loss solution, but let us look at what the controllers are actually injecting into you. There is zero human hormone inside those pens. The active ingredient is a synthetic copy of Exendin-4, a highly toxic peptide isolated directly from the venomous saliva of the Gila Monster lizard.

The corporate merchants are raking in over two trillion dollars making the population dependent on a lifetime prescription of lizard toxin that lists medullary thyroid cancer right on the black box warning. Doctors are already seeing massive spikes in aggressive tumors and eye-rotting blindness within two years of use.

Ask yourself a basic question: Do you genuinely believe your body is overweight or diabetic because you suffer from a Gila Monster venom deficiency?

Source @Dollar Vigilante

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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