Look at the television screen and every single commercial break is pumping a drug called Ozempic or Wegovy.



The media calls it a miracle weight-loss solution, but let us look at what the controllers are actually injecting into you. There is zero human hormone inside those pens. The active ingredient is a synthetic copy of Exendin-4, a highly toxic peptide isolated directly from the venomous saliva of the Gila Monster lizard.



The corporate merchants are raking in over two trillion dollars making the population dependent on a lifetime prescription of lizard toxin that lists medullary thyroid cancer right on the black box warning. Doctors are already seeing massive spikes in aggressive tumors and eye-rotting blindness within two years of use.



Ask yourself a basic question: Do you genuinely believe your body is overweight or diabetic because you suffer from a Gila Monster venom deficiency?

Source @Dollar Vigilante

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