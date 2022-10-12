Tucker Carlson Tonight Oct 12, 2022

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“What This Signifies Is They’re Coming After Everyone Else Steve- I’m Just the First Domino to Fall” – Alex Jones Reacts to $965 Million Judgment in First Call with Steve Bannon (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/signifies-coming-everyone-else-steve-just-first-domino-fall-alex-jones-reacts-965-million-judgment-first-call-steve-bannon-video/