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The AFP are Quitting and Refusing to Fight the Australian People
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2588 views • February 04, 2022
The AFP are Quitting and Refusing to Fight the Australian People.
The real men and woman of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who are awake are throwing in their badges in absolute disgust to the tyranny and oppression being imposed on the Australian people.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
The real men and woman of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who are awake are throwing in their badges in absolute disgust to the tyranny and oppression being imposed on the Australian people.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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