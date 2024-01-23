Create New Account
Illegal immigrants are lining up in East Village Manhattan
Published 14 hours ago

East Village of Manhattan, New York City: Passed by Tompkins Square Park this afternoon, where illegal immigrants are lining up across from the former St. Brigid School, which is serving as a re-ticketing center.


The city limits shelter stays to 30 days for single adult migrants — after their 30 days in a shelter expire, the city sends them to the East Village where they can either reapply for a shelter spot or receive free plane or bus rides to leave the city.


https://x.com/probablyreadit/status/1748422696885534836?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

