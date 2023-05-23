May 23, 2023 #ukraine #f16fighterjetinukraine #ukrainianborder
Thousand US-NATO F-16 Pilots Took Off One By One Entering The Ukrainian Border
Thousand United States and Nato F-16 fighter jets Pilot from the US Air Force prepare to take off one by one on a mission to deploy modern fighter jets to the eastern wing of Nato. The deployment of F-16 fighter jets this time is Nato's quick response to protect its airspace from unidentified aircraft disturbances, as has been reported recently.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.