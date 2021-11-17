© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"ΨΩΜΙ, ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑ, ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ" ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΔΙΑΧΡΟΝΙΚΟ ΤΕΙΧΟΣ ΑΝΟΣΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΑΠΕΝΑΝΤΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΜΕ ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΟ freevolition.gr 17/11/2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • November 17, 2021
"ΨΩΜΙ, ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑ, ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ" ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΔΙΑΧΡΟΝΙΚΟ ΤΕΙΧΟΣ ΑΝΟΣΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΑΠΕΝΑΝΤΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΜΕ ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΟ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΛΙΜΟΚΤΟΝΟΥΜΕ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΧΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ ΣΚΛΑΒΩΜΕΝΟΙ ΣΤΑ ΠΑΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ https://ugetube.com/watch/bXvUFzMTZV1u45M , https://rumble.com/vpcyhp-42594973.html .
ΚΥΡΙΕ ΙΗΣΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΕ ΥΙΕ ΤΟΥ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΕΛΕΗΣΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΩΣΟΝ ΗΜΑΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΜΑΡΤΩΛΟΥΣ.
http://www.freevolition.gr 17/11/2021
ΚΥΡΙΕ ΙΗΣΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΕ ΥΙΕ ΤΟΥ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΕΛΕΗΣΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΩΣΟΝ ΗΜΑΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΜΑΡΤΩΛΟΥΣ.
http://www.freevolition.gr 17/11/2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.