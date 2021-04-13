© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GAVIN McINNESS & ELIJAH SCHAFFER - Calling Out Leftist BS for 60 Minutes Straight
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • April 13, 2021
Elijah and Mavin, the twin brother of Gavin, join forces to express their common hatred of the people who hate them. Their mutual disdain for all things politically correct, hypersensitive, and flat-out weird makes them the target of a lot of harassment from the Left. So, they are taking the time to just straight-up call it out for 60 minutes straight.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.