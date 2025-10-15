BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Here's why Organic Pumpkin Seeds are a must-have superfood in your pantry
158 views • 1 day ago

The Health Ranger Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of pumpkin seeds, which is why we're offering clean, lab-verified Organic Pumpkin Seeds.

Health Ranger Select Organic Pumpkin Seeds can help boost your daily intake of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in an easy and delicious way.

Packed with dietary fiber, protein, iron and other nutrients, our premium Organic Pumpkin Seeds are a convenient superfood with a balanced nutrient content.

You can eat them raw directly or roast and sprinkle them over your favorite salads, breads, pesto dishes and other recipes.

You can trust that Health Ranger Select Organic Pumpkin Seeds are thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

They are also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, China-free, USDA-organic and Kosher-certified.

Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

