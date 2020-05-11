© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Aphrodite: Claim #2 (40 Wall Street Building May 20, 1946)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • May 11, 2020
• Operation Aphrodite: Claim #2 (40 Wall Street Building May 20, 1946)
On May 20, 1946, 40 Wall St. was made famous when a C-45 Beechcraft airplane from the U.S. Army crashed into the 58th floor of the building. All five aboard the plane were killed in the crash, and it left a huge hole in the side of the building that many feared would weaken the building's structural integrity. The building stood tall and was completely repaired. The Army determined that the crash was the result of poor visibility due to fog.
• History of The Property:
40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, is a 71-story, 927-foot-tall (283 m) neo-Gothic skyscraper located on Wall Street between Nassau and William Streets in the Financial District of Manhattan in New York City. Erected in 1929–1930 as the headquarters of the Manhattan Company, the building was originally known as the Bank of Manhattan Trust Building, and also as the Manhattan Company Building, until its founding tenant merged to form the Chase Manhattan Bank. It was designed by H. Craig Severance with Yasuo Matsui and Shreve & Lamb.
Plans for 40 Wall Street were revealed in April 1929, with the Manhattan Company as the primary tenant. The structure was completed in May 1930, 40 Wall Street and the Chrysler Building were competing for the distinction of "world's tallest building" at the time of both buildings' construction, leading to several modifications in plans, though the Chrysler Building ultimately won that title. In its early years, 40 Wall Street suffered from low tenancy rates, as well as a plane crash in 1946.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
On May 20, 1946, 40 Wall St. was made famous when a C-45 Beechcraft airplane from the U.S. Army crashed into the 58th floor of the building. All five aboard the plane were killed in the crash, and it left a huge hole in the side of the building that many feared would weaken the building's structural integrity. The building stood tall and was completely repaired. The Army determined that the crash was the result of poor visibility due to fog.
• History of The Property:
40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, is a 71-story, 927-foot-tall (283 m) neo-Gothic skyscraper located on Wall Street between Nassau and William Streets in the Financial District of Manhattan in New York City. Erected in 1929–1930 as the headquarters of the Manhattan Company, the building was originally known as the Bank of Manhattan Trust Building, and also as the Manhattan Company Building, until its founding tenant merged to form the Chase Manhattan Bank. It was designed by H. Craig Severance with Yasuo Matsui and Shreve & Lamb.
Plans for 40 Wall Street were revealed in April 1929, with the Manhattan Company as the primary tenant. The structure was completed in May 1930, 40 Wall Street and the Chrysler Building were competing for the distinction of "world's tallest building" at the time of both buildings' construction, leading to several modifications in plans, though the Chrysler Building ultimately won that title. In its early years, 40 Wall Street suffered from low tenancy rates, as well as a plane crash in 1946.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.