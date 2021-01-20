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THE STORM
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2647 views • January 20, 2021
I made this video as a tribute to Our President Donald Trump and in remembrance of JFK who we lost to the DeepState.
Special Thanks to General Flynn for all the inspiration
If you would like to check out some General Flynn and President Trump Gear go here
https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/TRUMP-IS-STILL-PRESIDENT-by-FLYNNL1VE5/62205667.6VDG0?ref=explore-for-you-recently-viewed
Special Thanks to General Flynn for all the inspiration
If you would like to check out some General Flynn and President Trump Gear go here
https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/TRUMP-IS-STILL-PRESIDENT-by-FLYNNL1VE5/62205667.6VDG0?ref=explore-for-you-recently-viewed
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