© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vince Everett Ellison on how the civil rights movement destroyed black America.
He is an author and documentarian; and hosts the “Vince Everett Ellison Show” on X, Rumble & YouTube.
He also produced the documentary “Will You Go To Hell For Me?” and wrote the #1 best seller “The Iron Triangle”.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-vince-everett-ellison
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1801302722664087612