Qatar’s PM says country wanted COMPLETE hostage deal after Edan Alexander's release negotiated (posted last night, 14th)

But hospital ‘MASSACRE’ in Gaza put end to hopes:

'Going after senior Hamas leader doesn’t mean killing 70 people just as collateral damage'

He also said:

All of us we AGREE, we want a nuclear free region — Qatari PM

‘Iran has its RIGHT to have a civilian nuclear power’

BAIER: You’ve always been in the middle of the negotioation… Trying to find solutions

QATARI PM: It’s a complex region that has ancient wars, proxies, a lot of complications… It needs a lot of countries to step up

‘Qatar has been trying it’s best to be a FAIR mediator’

'Why would we buy influence in the US?'

Qatar’s PM on the pricey Boeing for America:

'A govt to govt transaction'.