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Traitor mayor Gallegos at Veterans parade.
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60 views • November 11, 2021
I call out Phoenix mayor Kate Gallegos as a globalist traitor helping foreign drug, child trafficking cartels and muslim terrorists infiltrate Arizona and the USA.
Globalist traitor Phoenix mayor Kate Gallegos protects dangerous illegal aliens and mandates poison jabs and face diapers for city employees.
She supports globalist, CCP puppet Biden.
Globalist traitor Phoenix mayor Kate Gallegos protects dangerous illegal aliens and mandates poison jabs and face diapers for city employees.
She supports globalist, CCP puppet Biden.
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