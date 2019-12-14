IS YOUTUBE CENSORING TRUE ANCIENT HISTORY? - MY REVEALING VIDEO THAT GOT ME BANNED FOR LIFE!?

Also Subtitle: MY ANCIENT DRILLING IDEA WHICH BRIEN FOERSTER IS PUSHING IN ONE OF HIS VIDEOS W/O CREDITING ME:Two days after I published a YouTube Video proving mainstream Egyptology was wrong, beyond any doubt, scientifically proven, YouTube banned me for Life without any warning or explanation or strikes. I was new to YouTube only having been on it for several months and doing nothing wrong.Is this part of YouTube's attempt to ban any versions of history not in compliance with the mainstream?You decide.Brien Foerster's video: Evidence Of Ancient Cataclysm And Advanced Stone Machining In Egypt: Abu SirMy video:THE SECRET KNOWLEDGE OF FORMING STONE I (PART 2) ANCIENT DRILLING PROVES EGYPTOLOGY IS WRONG!ORIGINAL VIDEO OF BRIEN FOERSTER:More Lost Ancient High Technology Of Egypt Part 1 Of 2>>>>If you watch at 6:36 he mentions 2-3 mm per striation. No mention is made in this video of this being impossible to do even by today's top technology standards. He doesn't seem to be aware of this fact. He only mentions you can't do this by hand and it's an example of "lost high technology". But he doesn't take it further to prove it cannot be done even today, and in fact infers it can be done by machine today, just not "by hand".>>>>Only in his later video months later, referenced above, does he finally come to this conclusion, and after quite probably seeing my video which I forwarded to him at the time. And he now says this w/o crediting my deeper analysis and discovery and of my building upon his original striation per mm comment. As far as I know, neither he, nor anybody else, until my video, realized that these bore holes proved beyond any doubt there was an ancient civilization with technology we cannot duplicate today, ie based upon these bore holes drill rate. This is akin to scientist #1 who discovers some isolated fact, and whereupon scientist #2 through research makes a much larger discovery- then scientist #1 fails to give credit to scientist #2, and further; allows readers to imagine they came up with the idea. Not couth.I have had respect for Brien Foerster and referred people to his site and tours, and so it saddens me to see this happen.All images are fair use and for educational purposes.