ISRAEL INTL CRIMINAL COURT WILL NOT SAVE YOU IN TIME ; THE NEW SS ARE GETTING KICKBACKS FROM THE FAKE VACCINES REVOLT AGAINST VACCINES

BRIGHTEON CENSORSHIPTHIS WAS POLITICS AND CURRENT EVENTSCHANGED BY BRIGHTEON CENSORSHIP TO PROVOCATIVE AND CURIOUSVery Strange and Telling Symbols on the Abraham Accord Temple Coin.Let's take a deeper look at this. All this sounds well and good, all about peace and cooperation. Check out the back of the coin. What are we seeing?At the top of the blade is a dove of peace with an olive branch. That reminds me of Noah when he sent out the dove and it finally came back to the Ark with an olive branch. Seems prophetic they would use a Noah reference since Jesus said "As in the days of Noah." when He spoke of the rapture. (Matt 24:37)Notice the planet Saturn above the dove. Do you realize that Saturn represents Satan ?What about the 10 stars around Saturn on the Sword? Could this be the final World Kingdom which is comprised initially of 10 kingdoms and 10 kings? (Daniel 7:24)We also see a Satellite and digital binary code. And a satellite dish with machinery. All representing digital advancements, robotics, AI, digital currency and tracking, which is how they will keep track of everyone during the Global government.We also see a syringe for the Covid vaccine. But why are there 2 syringes and 2 drops? Perhaps because either there will be 2 waves of it or it will take 2 vaccines to make you immune? Or perhaps it is placed next to the machinery to indicate that it is eventually going to be the Mark of the Beast.What's with the heartbeat that goes down to flatline? And the molecule next to it with all the circuitry beneath it? Could this be a nano particle, chip, or hydrogel that will be injected into people as part of this vaccine?The Nuremberg Code (1947)Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease.3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur.5. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the Vaccination.6. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the Vaccinated person against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.7. The Vaccination should be conducted only by qualified persons.8. During the course of the Vaccination the person should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible. ALTERING DNA IRREVERSIBLE – DEAD IN 3 YEARS.9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person.