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PART 1: YET MORE AMAZING REVELATIONS FROM THE LORD, GLORY TO GOD!! REVELATION CHAPTER 13...2 THESSALONIAS 2:3-12...AND REVELATION 9:1-6!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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Roe v. Wade and Vaccine Mandateshttps://wholistic.substack.com/p/roe-v-wade-and-vaccine-mandates

SCRIPTURES:

REVELATION CHAPTER 13

MATTHEW 10:21 (CONFIRMATION FOR MARKED PEOPLE/IMAGES OF THE BEAST CAUSING ALL BOTH SMALL GREAT...ETC)

REVELATION 17:10 -18

DANIEL 7:7-8

2 THESSALONIANS 2:3-12

REVELATION 9:1-6

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IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)


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(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)


PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url


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