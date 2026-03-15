The Death of the Doctor: Why AI is Better Than Your "Sociopath" Surgeon

Have you seen a doctor lately? You aren't seeing a "healer"—you're seeing a glorified data entry clerk for an insurance company. In this episode of Recharge Freedom, we’re tearing down the "Miracle of Modern Medicine" and exposing the rent-seekers trying to gatekeep your health.

From the "Surgery Factory" to the Blue Team’s attempt in New York to ban AI from rendering medical opinions, we break down why the guild is terrified of "Creative Destruction." AI is the ultimate force multiplier that will provide world-class care to the "Bottom of the Pyramid" for nearly free—if the government unions don't stop it first.

In this video:

The Surgery Factory: Why you want a "sociopath" robot, not a distracted human.

The Rent-Seeker Wall: Exposing the laws meant to protect wallets, not patients.

Hydration & Vibes: Why you're paying $200 for a Google search.

The AI Floodwaters: Why the medical "moat" is actually just a picket fence.

Stop funding the middleman. The future of healthcare is egalitarian, accurate, and automated.

#RechargeFreedom #MedicalReform #AIHealthcare #ElonMusk #CreativeDestruction #BlueTeamHypocrisy #FutureOfTech #NoMoreGatekeepers