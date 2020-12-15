Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E9: Revelations

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

Its always a pleasure to have Delstarr join us in this weeks Episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, discussion on Revelations.

Find out the travel route and what the great treasure of Oak Island really was and how important it is.

Learn about the true reason why the United States and Canada formed, Templar Energy Grids and much more. Please enjoy,

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [Now Live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available. you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_nosshttps://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss

Full color copy is beautiful and recommended.

Lectures/discussions/Q&A with Delstarr is weekly on Wednesdays, Starrgram Readings of the Revelatorium Revelations Series are on the Sabbath ( Saturdays).

If you would like questions asked/answered on the Episode please send them to: [email protected] [within reasonable time to recording of episode, episodes are recorded on Sundays @ 7:00pm PST].

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage