SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- "We're arming every terrorist organization"-Scott Ritter

- US helped Kiev murder civilians in Donetsk.

- US embassy in Kiev looks abandoned.

- On July 14, Kalibr missiles hit officers of the garrison in Vinnitsa. Foreign armament suppliers were also killed.

- Ukraine army had Marijuana farm.

- General of the Army Sergei Shoigu ordered an increase of attacks on all fronts to prevent shelling of civilians in Donbass.

- The captured British mercenary, Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death, learned the Russian anthem.

- Monastery evacuated.

- Summary in Russian.





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