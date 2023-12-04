Viktor Orban PM of Hungary Posted this 'No War - Peace' video on X/Twitter

Viktor Orban posted this video on X/Twitter with the caption:

💬 It is clear that there will be no solution for the Russia-Ukraine war on the battlefield. Instead of financing the war, we should finally devote Europe’s resources to making peace.

Orban just said out loud what a lot of Europeans are thinking.

As you can imagine, the Ukrainians and Ukraine supporters are very upset about this.

🐻 Maybe they should've thought twice before they sent all the ethnic Hungarians to fight Russia first. 🤷‍♂️