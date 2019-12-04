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La caída demográfica americana // Historia al Inicio
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13 views • December 04, 2019
Contribuir al debate acerca del desplome demográfico del siglo XVI en América, con la Conquista del continente americano, es aportar nuevos enfoques que permitan dilucidar sobre la complejidad del proceso y no solo quedarse con la versión "de los vencidos", y "la leyenda negra". Los aportes efectuados desde la interdisciplinariedad historiográfica (relativamente) reciente dejan a la luz que no fue solo un proceso violento de "victimarios-victimas", sino que se plantearon estrategias y procesos de negociación, entre otras teorías. Lo que si se puede asegurar es que, la merma demográfica, afectó y marcó la historia americana.
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