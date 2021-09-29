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041 Trump, Q, WEF... Who Will Drain The World's Swamp? -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 41
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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In Episode 41 we discuss the world's longing for a saviour to drain the world's swamp of all the evil that is growing and spreading by the hour. Whether it will be an individual or an entity like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the hype about who or what it will be is increasing, especially with the current US election results still to be determined. In light of all this, what does God mean when He says: "I have trodden the winepress alone"?

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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#CommonGood,#KlausSchwab,#WalterVeith,#GreatReset,#WorldEconomicForum,#DrainTheSwamp

LINKS FOR FUTHER STUDY
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Spirit Of Prophecy Quotes:

Manuscript Releases, vol. 7 [Nos. 419-525], p. 63.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Healthful Living, p. 9.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 386.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...


The Signs of the Times December 18, 1901, par.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Review and Herald April 5, 1906, paragraph 14
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 670.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Education p.136.11
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Education p.137
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Letters and Manuscripts Vol.17, Letter 6, 1902, par.8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

God’s Remnant Church, p. 50.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Spiritual Gifts, vol. 3, p. 26.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Signs of the Times April 22, 1889, par. 7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Signs of the Times October 15, 1894, par. 17
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Letters and Manuscripts — Vol. 12, Letter 156, 1897, par. 7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartkindnessend timebelieveheaven hellcovidtendernesshealth wealthfeel freeparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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